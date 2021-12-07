Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTL opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

About Algoma Steel Group

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc

