Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.15

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend payment by 22.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a dividend payout ratio of 165.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $8.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Shares of ARE opened at $206.03 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $154.37 and a twelve month high of $211.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $169,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.83.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

