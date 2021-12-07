Aldebaran Financial Inc. Sells 105 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 32.4% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

NYSE:HD traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $414.05. 55,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,810,354. The firm has a market cap of $432.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

