Aldebaran Financial Inc. Purchases 112 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,845,000 after purchasing an additional 238,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,386,000 after acquiring an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,652,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,850,000 after acquiring an additional 63,899 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,365,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,180,000 after acquiring an additional 27,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,480,000 after acquiring an additional 66,275 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMN stock traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.23. 6,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,304. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

