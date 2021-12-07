Aldebaran Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,504 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.2% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Walmart by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,205 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,165,358. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $387.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.78 and its 200-day moving average is $143.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 670,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $98,934,060.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,302,070 shares of company stock valued at $759,096,885 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

