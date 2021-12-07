Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $15,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,256,016,000 after buying an additional 133,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after buying an additional 928,984 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,268,576,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Albemarle by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after acquiring an additional 551,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.15.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,182,002 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALB opened at $248.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

