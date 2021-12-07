Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.14% of Alarm.com worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 42.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $33,866.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,711 shares of company stock worth $7,593,759 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $79.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

