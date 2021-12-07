Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com stock opened at $79.47 on Tuesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.87.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $126,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,711 shares of company stock worth $7,593,759 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.