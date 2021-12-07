Airsculpt Technologies Inc’s (NASDAQ:AIRS) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Airsculpt Technologies’ (NASDAQ:AIRS) quiet period will end on Wednesday, December 8th. Airsculpt Technologies had issued 7,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $77,000,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

AIRS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Get Airsculpt Technologies alerts:

AIRS stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. Airsculpt Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $18.04.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Airsculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airsculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.