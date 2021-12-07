Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $754,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 312.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.45.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $183.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.89 and a 200-day moving average of $159.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.97. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $3,227,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 943,021 shares of company stock valued at $171,977,303. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

