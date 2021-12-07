Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$92.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. Cormark decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$122.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of AEM traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$62.83. 126,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,759. The stock has a market cap of C$15.38 billion and a PE ratio of 18.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.94. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$60.27 and a 12 month high of C$97.21.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.30%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

