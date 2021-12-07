Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Aflac makes up about 2.5% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 16.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,441 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Aflac by 5.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,355,000 after purchasing an additional 345,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 7,140 shares of company stock worth $403,567 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AFL traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.97. 45,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,271,972. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

