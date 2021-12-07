AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) and Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Head to Head Comparison

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) and Magna International (NYSE:MGA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AEye and Magna International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEye N/A N/A -$2.88 million N/A N/A Magna International $32.65 billion 0.73 $757.00 million $5.92 13.41

Magna International has higher revenue and earnings than AEye.

Profitability

This table compares AEye and Magna International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye N/A -32.54% -7.43% Magna International 4.74% 16.64% 6.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Magna International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AEye and Magna International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00 Magna International 1 2 7 0 2.60

AEye currently has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 218.84%. Magna International has a consensus target price of $95.44, indicating a potential upside of 20.24%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AEye is more favorable than Magna International.

Summary

Magna International beats AEye on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AEye

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc. is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations. The Power and Vision segment comprises of global powertrain systems, electronics systems, mirrors and lighting and mechatronics operations. The Seating Systems segment deals with global seating systems operations. The Complete Vehicles segment focuses on vehicle engineering and manufacturing operations. The company was founded by Frank Stronach in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.

