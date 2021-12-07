AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 279 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

