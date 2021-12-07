AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases Shares of 8,000 DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,535,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,535,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,831,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,947,000. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIDI opened at 6.67 on Tuesday. DiDi Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 5.82 and a fifty-two week high of 18.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 8.20.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI).

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.