AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 1,300 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) by 433.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAUG. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at about $18,345,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at about $7,694,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at about $2,731,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 454.8% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 63,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at about $1,199,000.

FAUG opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $38.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.