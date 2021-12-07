AdvisorNet Financial Inc Makes New $86,000 Investment in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,759,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $109.94 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.