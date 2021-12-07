AdvisorNet Financial Inc Invests $68,000 in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SONY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $121.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $125.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

