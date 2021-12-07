AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,414 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,326 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,568,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,834,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $60.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.02. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $56.52 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.