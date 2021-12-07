AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 1,892 Shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE) by 351.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAFE. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the second quarter valued at about $672,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the second quarter valued at about $721,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 106.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 2.5% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.26. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $32.84.

