Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given a C$9.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) has been assigned a C$9.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.55.

TSE:AAV traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$6.79. 837,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,759. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.55. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.67 and a 1-year high of C$8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.54.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$110.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares in the company, valued at C$5,421,931.20.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

