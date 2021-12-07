Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Boosted by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $139.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $12,010,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 505,826 shares of company stock worth $67,899,321. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

