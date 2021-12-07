Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Hits New 1-Year High at $134.93

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $134.93 and last traded at $134.88, with a volume of 4846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.43.

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.49.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $130,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $103,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 732,421 shares of company stock valued at $92,758,833 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,713,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,422,000 after acquiring an additional 86,203 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,036,000 after acquiring an additional 273,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,917,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,588,000 after acquiring an additional 254,604 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,015,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,996,000 after acquiring an additional 147,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,157,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

