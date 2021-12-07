Ade LLC Sells 50 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ade LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Ade LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 507.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 54,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.80. 48,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,655. The company has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $175.11 and a one year high of $246.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.33 and a 200 day moving average of $209.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

