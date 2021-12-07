Ade LLC Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Ade LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Ade LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTIN traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 25,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,555. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $30.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28.

