Ade LLC Acquires 2,476 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Ade LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Ade LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PTLC traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $40.32. 100,347 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.80.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.