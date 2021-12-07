AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.18 Million

Brokerages expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) to post sales of $29.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.28 million and the lowest is $28.98 million. AcuityAds posted sales of $26.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year sales of $97.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.44 million to $98.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $118.32 million, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $120.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATY shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AcuityAds by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,589. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The company has a market cap of $203.14 million and a PE ratio of 18.61.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

