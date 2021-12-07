ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Decreases Stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lowered its holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,646,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,491 shares during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products accounts for about 1.8% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 3.35% of Resolute Forest Products worth $31,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 160.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 80.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Resolute Forest Products by 9.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RFP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.60. 4,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,244. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $978.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.99.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on RFP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC cut Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

