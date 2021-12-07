ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Buys 47,171 Shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,171 shares during the quarter. Kingstone Companies comprises approximately 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Kingstone Companies were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 37.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KINS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 47,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,422. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

