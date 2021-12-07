Acoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.00 (ACOIN)

Acoin (CURRENCY:ACOIN) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One Acoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Acoin has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Acoin has a market capitalization of $30,295.47 and $5.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Acoin Coin Profile

ACOIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acoin’s official website is acoin.info . The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acoin is an SHA-256 Bitcoin clone. The block reward varies with a block reward of 2-10x normal roughly every 1 in ten blocks. The block reward initially starts at 1 and reduces by 50% every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Acoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.