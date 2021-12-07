Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

ACEL opened at $12.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $88,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,410.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $847,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,007 shares of company stock worth $3,666,313. 18.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after buying an additional 188,290 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after acquiring an additional 79,993 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,602,000 after purchasing an additional 220,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,110,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 171,657 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 17.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 144,575 shares during the period. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.