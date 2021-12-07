AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Receives “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $134.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.70. The company had a trading volume of 164,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,818,283. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $215.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $122.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

