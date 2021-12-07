Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.0% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $132.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.32 and a one year high of $133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

