Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USSG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,838,000.

Shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average is $41.08. X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $44.60.

