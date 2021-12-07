$91.27 Million in Sales Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will report sales of $91.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.00 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $93.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $353.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $348.80 million to $360.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $405.40 million, with estimates ranging from $381.40 million to $419.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million.

Separately, Stephens downgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 13.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 261,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth about $301,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,177,000 after purchasing an additional 350,137 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth about $266,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.