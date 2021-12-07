77,500 Shares in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 77,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the second quarter worth $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 37.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 48,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Huttig Building Products during the second quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Huttig Building Products by 363.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ HBP opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Huttig Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $9.97.
About Huttig Building Products
Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.
Recommended Story: What is FinTech?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP).
Receive News & Ratings for Huttig Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huttig Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.