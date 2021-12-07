77,500 Shares in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 77,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the second quarter worth $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 37.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 48,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Huttig Building Products during the second quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Huttig Building Products by 363.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBP opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Huttig Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a return on equity of 67.80% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter.

About Huttig Building Products

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

