$74.77 Million in Sales Expected for Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) to post $74.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.73 million and the lowest is $67.81 million. Mack-Cali Realty reported sales of $76.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full-year sales of $319.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.21 million to $320.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $322.43 million, with estimates ranging from $292.64 million to $352.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mack-Cali Realty.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.
NYSE:CLI opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Mack-Cali Realty has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $19.90.
About Mack-Cali Realty
Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.
Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mack-Cali Realty (CLI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.