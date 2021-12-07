$73.57 Million in Sales Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will report $73.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.00 million. QCR reported sales of $75.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $285.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.30 million to $292.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $317.47 million, with estimates ranging from $283.50 million to $344.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $80.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.35. 2,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01. QCR has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $863.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QCR by 7.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,022,000 after buying an additional 24,850 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of QCR by 9.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in QCR in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QCR by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

