$6.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will post $6.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16 million. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $480,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,254.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $13.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 million to $17.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%.

CUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $304,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 3,400 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cue Biopharma by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 432.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 116.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 31,573 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 5.6% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 39.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CUE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.97. 538,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,721. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

