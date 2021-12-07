$557.66 Million in Sales Expected for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to report sales of $557.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $558.10 million and the lowest is $557.50 million. Dropbox posted sales of $504.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dropbox.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $236,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $27,994.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,087 shares of company stock worth $1,999,188. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,820,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,070,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,067,000 after purchasing an additional 63,969 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 375.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 957,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,031,000 after purchasing an additional 509,751 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DBX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.93. 6,135,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,482,030. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -77.19 and a beta of 0.95. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.