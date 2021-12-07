$501.65 Million in Sales Expected for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to post sales of $501.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $493.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $509.80 million. Skyline Champion reported sales of $377.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.60 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

SKY traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $82.90.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Skyline Champion by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,345,000 after purchasing an additional 356,528 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,890,000 after purchasing an additional 347,195 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,932,000 after purchasing an additional 318,298 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 1,678.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 224,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after buying an additional 214,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

