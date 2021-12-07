49,108 Shares in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Acquired by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 435.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,332,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,381,000 after buying an additional 14,911,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bionano Genomics by 6,619.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,516,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,855,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559,597 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the second quarter valued at about $22,164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 179.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,691,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

BNGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

BNGO stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $965.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

