4,800 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF stock opened at $70.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.62. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $76.39.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.