4,608 Shares in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Titan International by 42.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,763,000 after buying an additional 2,399,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Titan International by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,276,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,785,000 after purchasing an additional 310,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Titan International by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 731,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 401,652 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 367,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $468.47 million, a PE ratio of 93.88 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $11.82.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

