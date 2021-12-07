$4.80 Million in Sales Expected for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) will report sales of $4.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.20 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $14.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $14.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $32.30 million, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $35.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clarus Therapeutics.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRXT. Truist began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRXT traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,076. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRXT. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

