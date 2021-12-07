372 Shares in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Shake Shack by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Shake Shack by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $620,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Shake Shack by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,309,000 after buying an additional 86,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.23 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.74.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

