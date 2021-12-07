36Kr (KRKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 9th.

36Kr stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. 154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,582. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.79. 36Kr has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $8.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 36Kr stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of 36Kr worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of 36Kr in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

