357,362 Shares in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 357,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc purchased 1,468,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,323,677.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ATER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aterian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.82. Aterian, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $48.99.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

