$35.13 Million in Sales Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to report $35.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.25 million and the highest is $36.21 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $14.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year sales of $116.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $118.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $155.22 million, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $173.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

In other news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $754,375.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $602,733.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,563,380.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,994 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,523 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

