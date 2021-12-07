329,821 Shares in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 329,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000.

OTCMKTS DXLG opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $433.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DXLG shares. TheStreet raised Destination XL Group from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on Destination XL Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

In related news, SVP Francis C. Chane sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $56,669.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter H. Jr. Stratton sold 43,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $350,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,357. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

